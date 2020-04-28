Slipknot's Corey Taylor Auctioning Guitars For Covid-19 Relief

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has launched a special auction of hand signed guitars from his collection to benefit Direct Relief.
The charity works to provide PPE (personal protection equipment) and other "essential medical items to health workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to the announcement.
Taylor handpicked 13 guitars from his collection and signed them. Some of the guitars include Corey's "gold metallic Gibson Memphis Dave Grohl DG-335 #237 of only 400 in perfect condition, a Gold Top Gibson Classic Les Paul, a tan Fender Acoustic, a pearl blue Gibson Dave Grohl Signature #87 out of only 200, a black SDGR Bass."
The guitars are available for bidding on eBay here and the auction will run until May 7th, at 4:00PM PT with proceeds (minus shipping and processing fees) will go to the charity with eBay also matching up to $1 million (dollar for dollar) for Direct Relief.
