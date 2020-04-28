ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Shares Live Video Featuring Guns N' Roses Icon

(hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons is debuting a performance video of "Missin' Yo' Kissin'", a track from his 2018 album, "The Big Bad Blues."

Directed by Harry Reese, the footage features Gibbons and his touring lineup - drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver), bassist Austin Hanks, and Elwood Francis on blues-harp - playing before a sold-out crowd in San Antonio, TX on his solo tour in support of the project.

"Hey friends!," says Gibbons. "In this temporary absence of raucous and rockin' roadshow gatherings, here's a little thing with a sneak peek to offer 3 minutes of bluesy-rock film entertainment for your viewing pleasure.

"'Missin' Yo' Kissin'' is an understatement. We await the moment to resume sharing some more good times for our loyal friends, fans, and followers...pronto... Bueno! Enjoy, y'all!" Watch the video here.

