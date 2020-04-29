Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Led Zeppelin Lead Special Radio Channels

SiriusXM have announced they are launching a number of limited engagement from some of the biggest names in rock including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and Prince.

Even better news for fans is that they are launching their new channels on May 1st as part of their extended Stream Free period, which is now set to run through May 31st.

Here are some of the highlights of what fans can expect to hear: The David Bowie Channel will feature music spanning Bowie's career, from his earliest recordings to his final album and will rare tracks and demos, plus covers from notable stars.

Hotel California, SiriusXM's Eagles channel, will feature music from the band's extensive career, stories behind the making of their biggest hits as well as their solo records and influences. Listeners will hear a timely curated collection of songs during these uncertain times 'The Eagles Pandemic Playlist,' as well as encores of the Eagles' exclusive SiriusXM concert from the Grand Ole Opry from October 2017. Additionally, famous rock journalist and SiriusXM host David Fricke shares narratives on Eagles lineage and more. The Hotel California channel will be available on the SiriusXM app in the Rock category.

The Fleetwood Mac Channel will include their hits, solo material, live songs, rare demo tracks, plus exclusive stories and insights from the band, plus special shows hosted by Mick Fleetwood and Christine McVie.

There will also be a special hour-long called "Rumours Revealed" that will take a look behind-the-scenes look at their blockbuster album "Rumours," and it will include commentary from Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

Guns N' Roses Radio will include the band's exclusive SiriusXM concert from the Apollo Theater from July 2017 and Led Zeppelin Radio will feature every song from the band's catalog, rarities, demox and more.

Mandatory Metallica will feature songs from the band's career and will also include rarities and concert recordings along with commentary from each band member.

The channel will also feature a 30-date "virtual Metallica tour," which will air a daily concert from the band on tour around the globe, including the band's exclusive SiriusXM concert from 2013 at the Apollo Theater in New York City and their 2016 concert at New York City's Webster Hall.





