Record Store Day Postponed To Three New Dates

Organizers of Record Store Day have announced that this years event has once again been postponed and will now take place over three separate dates.
The original date was pushed back to June 20th due to the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown and organizers have decided to delay it again and stage it as a social distancing version on August 29th, September 26th and October 24th.
RSD had this to say, "Record Store Day is social distancing! 2020 is different. So what we're doing this year is going to be different too. No one knows what kind of party we'll all be in the mood for, or able to hold safely, at any time this year, in any part of the world. So we're focusing this year not on the party aspect of Record Store Day, but on getting the great releases on the RSD 2020 List into your local record store, and then into your collection.
"RSD Drops! Three street dates when titles from The List will be available only at participating indie record stores. We're working on getting the new version of The List -- with new RSD Drops dates -- all nice and pretty for you. Look for that on the Record Store Day site on June 1."
