Slipknot Have Discussed Doing Throwback Intimate Show

Keavin Wiggins | 04-29-2020

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor says that the band has discussed doing a throwback show including old gear after he was asked if the band has considered playing smaller venues once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

He was about playing intimate venues during a Rock Feed's Stuck At Home interview and he responded,, "We've actually talked about doing something like that for years, doing a throwback show, and doing a throwback show in a way where we wear the old gear as well.

"But that's, I mean, I don't know. That's few and far between. We'd have to make sure that we could do it in a safe way, obviously. Not just from a coronavirus f***ing standpoint. I mean, that would be insanity, dude. But we'll see. It would be insane." Watch the full interview below:


