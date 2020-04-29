Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor says that the band has discussed doing a throwback show including old gear after he was asked if the band has considered playing smaller venues once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.
He was about playing intimate venues during a Rock Feed's Stuck At Home interview and he responded,, "We've actually talked about doing something like that for years, doing a throwback show, and doing a throwback show in a way where we wear the old gear as well.
"But that's, I mean, I don't know. That's few and far between. We'd have to make sure that we could do it in a safe way, obviously. Not just from a coronavirus f***ing standpoint. I mean, that would be insanity, dude. But we'll see. It would be insane." Watch the full interview below:
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Auctioning Guitars For Covid-19 Relief
Slipknot Corey Taylor Sees Renaissance Coming For Live Entertainment
Slipknot Reschedule Knotfest Japan For Early 2021
Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life Documentary Streaming Online
Slipknot's Download 2019 Performance Streaming Online
Slipknot's Full 2019 Download Festival Performance To Stream Online
Knotfest Japan Postponed Due To Coronavirus
Slipknot Postpone Live Dates Due To Corona Virus
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Suffered Injury Coming On Stage
Guns N' Roses Working On 'Killer New' Music- Noel Gallagher Shares Lost Oasis Demo Song- U2 And Elton John Team Up On T Rex Tribute Album- more
Singled Out: Mantric's The Towering Mountain'
Rainer Landfermann - Mein Wort in Deiner Dunkelheit
David Hasselhoff - Open Your Eyes
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Guns N' Roses Working On 'Killer New' Music
Noel Gallagher Shares Lost Oasis Demo Song
U2 And Elton John Team Up On T Rex Tribute Album
Clutch Announce Rescheduled South American Dates
Billie Joe Armstrong And Sons Rock Late Night TV
Singled Out: 09's Idle Hands Featuring Chris Ratzlaff
Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Led Zeppelin Lead Special Radio Channels
Slipknot Have Discussed Doing Throwback Intimate Show