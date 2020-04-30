Gypsy Pistoleros Ink New Record Deal

Gypsy Lee Pistolero, A.K.A. Lee Mark Jones, has announced that Gypsy Pistoleros have an inked a global deal with Golden Robot Global Entertainment/RIOT Records.

The label, (Rose Tattoo, L.A Guns, Skid Row, Kings X, and more), will be releasing a 18- track anthology album from this Gypsy Pistoleros this summer.

Next up will be a new studio album being produced by Joe Gibb (David Bowie, The Cure, The Kinks, Janes Addiction, Catatonia), that is expected to be released next years and will be followed by touring.





