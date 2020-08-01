Pink Floyd Share Dark Side Of The Moon Classic From Pulse Concert Film

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming their performance of "The Dark Side Of The Moon" classic, "Eclipse", from their restored 1995 concert film "Pulse."

The tune was the closing track on the iconic 1973 album, which was played in its entirety during a 1994 tour, with this footage capturing an October 20 concert in London as part of the group's sold-out, 14-night stand at the city's Earls Court venue.

"Pulse" topped the US Music Video sales chart upon its original release and was a top 10 set in several countries, where it went on to earn multi-platinum status.

The project was restored and re-edited in 2019 from the original tape masters for "The Later Years" box set. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





