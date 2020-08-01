(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming their performance of "The Dark Side Of The Moon" classic, "Eclipse", from their restored 1995 concert film "Pulse."
The tune was the closing track on the iconic 1973 album, which was played in its entirety during a 1994 tour, with this footage capturing an October 20 concert in London as part of the group's sold-out, 14-night stand at the city's Earls Court venue.
"Pulse" topped the US Music Video sales chart upon its original release and was a top 10 set in several countries, where it went on to earn multi-platinum status.
The project was restored and re-edited in 2019 from the original tape masters for "The Later Years" box set. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Pink Floyd Dtream Brain Damage From Restored Pulse Concert Film
Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Pink Floyd Classic
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reschedules UK Tour
Pink Floyd Stream Sorrow From Knebworth 1990 Performance
Pink Floyd Streaming Rare Version Of 'Comfortably Numb'
Pink Floyd Stream Rare Live Version Of 'Animals' Album Classic
Pink Floyd Stream Rare Live Version Of' Shine On You Crazy Diamond'
Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Rarity In Isolation Video
Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1972 Mix Of 'Money'
A Day To Remember Star Says Sexual Misconduct Allegations Are False- Pink Floyd Share Dark Side Of The Moon Classic From Pulse Concert Film- Metallica- Dead & Company- more
Singled Out: TEOA's A Million Miles Of Low Road
Smoke Fairies - Darkness Brings the Wonders Home
Singled Out: Cory M. Coons' Good Times Gone
Singled Out: 308 Ghost Train's Bleed Over Me
The Blues: Albert Castiglia - Wild and Free
A Day To Remember Star Says Sexual Misconduct Allegations Are False
Pink Floyd Share Dark Side Of The Moon Classic From Pulse Concert Film
Metallica's Lars Proud Of Production Choices Even Controversial Ones
Dead & Company To Stream Fun Run Show For One More Saturday Night
Brian Fallon Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates
Dee Snider Shares For The Love Of Metal Live Video
John Fogerty Performs Blue Moon Swamp Track Blue Boy
Singled Out: Lovely World's Don't Lay Me Down