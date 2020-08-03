Creedence Clearwater Revival In The Studio For Cosmo's Factory 50th

The 50th anniversary of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Cosmo's Factory" is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard..
The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "In early August 1970, Creedence Clearwater Revival had a veritable hits package Cosmo's Factory which would start a nine week run at #1 . Rock and Roll Hall of Fame American music legend John Fogerty returned In the Studio for the timeless iconic album by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Cosmo's Factory. This was miraculously the fourth full CCR album in only eighteen months, yet nevertheless singer/ songwriter/ lead guitarist/ producer John Fogerty's cup runneth over with hits, six in the Top Five to be exact:'Travelin' Band','Lookin' Out My Back Door','Run Through the Jungle','Up Around the Bend','Who'll Stop the Rain', and 'Long As I Can See the Light'!
"With the Beatles, at least John Lennon had Paul McCartney and vice versa to contribute high-caliber songs, and by 1968's White Album , George Harrison became a significant contributor as well. How then do we explain Creedence Clearwater Revival's five hit albums in three years, leaving the best for July 1970's Cosmo's Factory , all written, arranged, produced, and sung solely by John Fogerty fifty years ago? Enjoy my very rare classic rock interview." Stream the episode here.
