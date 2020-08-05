Gojira have released a brand new stand-alone singled entitled "Another World" and have also shared an animated video for the track that was created by Maxime Tiberghien and Sylvain Favre.
a new single titled "Another World." Accompanied by an animated video created by Maxime Tiberghien and Sylvain Favre, the song can be heard below.
Frontman Joe Duplantier had this to say, "It is with great excitement that we're presenting our new track 'Another World.' Ferdinand Magellan once said: 'It is with an iron will that we'll embark on the most daring of all endeavors, to meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.'
"Is humanity doomed, or will we survive nature's wrath? Take a glimpse into our shadowy future by watching our take on 1968's Planet Of The Apes... Another World!" Watch the video below:
Gojira Cancel All 2020 Live Dates
Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy Postpone Tour
Gojira To Stream Unreleased 'Live At Red Rocks' Concert Film
Guns N' Roses Add More 2021 Tour Dates- Robert Plant Launches New Season Of Digging Deep- Linkin Park Planning 'Very Cool' Anniversary Celebration- more
Sites and Sounds: Slaughterhouse 5 Opera Set For September Premiere
Singled Out: MkX's Down Featuring CupcakKe
Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea
Singled Out: Mark May's My Last Ride
Singled Out: Ben Labat's So Much More
Guns N' Roses Add More 2021 Tour Dates
Robert Plant Launches New Season Of Digging Deep
Linkin Park Planning 'Very Cool' Anniversary Celebration
Robb Flynn Tributes Original Machine Head Drummer Tony Costanza
Gojira Get Animated For New Single and Video 'Another World'
John Mellencamp In The Studio For 'Scarecrow' Anniversary
Punk Icons D.I. Announce 'Flashback Favorites' Album
Singled Out: MkX's Down Featuring CupcakKe