.

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Is Appreciating Making Music Again

Keavin Wiggins | 08-06-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Corey Taylor

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor says that recording his new solo album has made him "appreciate making music again".

Taylor will be releasing the album, entitled "CMFT", on October 2nd and has shared two songs from the effort so far, "CMFT Must Be Stopped" and "Black Eyes Blue".

Kerrang! caught up with Corey to talk about the new record and he told them, "I love what I've done in the past, I love the projects that I've been attached to, but this, honestly, was probably the most enjoyable album that I've done since the first Slipknot album," Corey told Kerrang! magazine.

"There was such a sense of, 'We're doing it together.' I hadn't felt anything like that for a really long time, man. People grow apart, relationships become fractious, people stop liking each other sometimes, in certain bands, you know?

"But with this, it was totally different, because we were all friends before that. We just happened to all play together, and then we formed a band around that friendship, and it all really galvanized it. This has definitely made me appreciate making music again, let's put it that way." Check out "Black Eyes Blue" below:


Related Stories


Slipknot's Corey Taylor Is Appreciating Making Music Again

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reveals Two New Solo Songs

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recorded 25 Songs In Solo Album Sessions

Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Alice Cooper Lead Rock For Relief Lineup

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Trying To Setup Solo Shows

Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Completes Solo Album

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Auctioning Guitars For Covid-19 Relief

Slipknot Corey Taylor Sees Renaissance Coming For Live Entertainment

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Suffered Injury Coming On Stage

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Underwent Successful Surgery 2019 In Review

More Corey Taylor News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Black Sabbath Expand 'Paranoid' For 50th Anniversary- Rolling Stones Release Video For Jimmy Page Collab- Roger Waters Plays Pink Floyd Tracks From 'The Wall' In Isolation- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Ego Kill Talent's The Call

Sites and Sounds: Slaughterhouse 5 Opera Set For September Premiere

Singled Out: MkX's Down Featuring CupcakKe

Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea

Singled Out: Mark May's My Last Ride

advertisement
Latest News

Black Sabbath Expand 'Paranoid' For 50th Anniversary

Roger Waters Plays Pink Floyd Tracks From 'The Wall' In Isolation

Shinedown To Stream Full Concert Online

The Sword Rock Rush Classic 'Working Man' For Lockdown Series

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Is Appreciating Making Music Again

Black Stone Cherry Release 'Again' Video And Announce New Album

Shooting Star Lead Renaissance Records Exclusive Vinyl Reissue Series

Rolling Stones Release Video For Jimmy Page Collaboration 'Scarlet'