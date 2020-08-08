Dead &Company Playing In The Sand For One More Saturday Night

Grateful Dead offshoot Dead &Company are continuing their One More Saturday Night full concert streaming series this week with their 2019 Playing In The Sand performance.

The band had this to say, "One More Saturday Night returns this weekend to celebrate the #DazeBetween and bring us all back to the beach! Tune in on August 8th @ 8pm ET/5pm PT to catch Sunday's sunset show from this year's Playing In The Sand and relive our trip to Mexico."

The streams are completely free for fans but the band asks that fans who can make donations to various charities. This week they had this to say, "Special thanks to our partners at CID Presents who've made a donation to Cruz Roja Mexicana Delegacion Estatal Quintana Roo who, in addition to providing free and affordable emergency and wellness services, recently opened Mexico's first Red Cross University in Cancún. Their important work keeping communities on the Yucatan Peninsula safe and healthy is funded 100% by private donations. Read more about their work or make a donation here:" Watch the concert below (once available):





