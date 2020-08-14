.

Nickelback Get Animated For 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia' Cover

Keavin Wiggins | 08-14-2020

Nickelback

Nickelback have released their take on the Charlie Daniels band classic hit "The Devil Went Down To Georgia" featuring Dave Matone, along with an animated music video for the cover.

Rockin' country icon Charlie Daniels died on July 6th from a hemorrhagic stroke at the age of 1983. "The Devil Went Down To Georgia" was Daniels biggest cross over hit and was featured prominently in the film "Urban Cowboy".

The new cover marks Nickelback's first new music released since their 2017 album "Feed The Machine". Apart for the video, the track is available at digital retailers and streaming services beginning today (August 14th). Watch the video below:


