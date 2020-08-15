No More Saturday Nights For Dead & Company For Now

Sad news for Dead & Company fans as the group has discontinued their popular weekly streaming series One More Saturday Night.

The band launched the full concert streaming series in March at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and each Saturday night they presented a full concert stream.

They have now decided to put the series on the shelf, but say that something new is in the works. They wrote via Facebook, "Thank you for joining us the past 20 weeks for One More Saturday Night! We'll be taking a break to make room for something new on the horizon. In the meantime, head to nugs.net to relive your favorite summer shows." Watch their hometown New Year's Eve show below:





