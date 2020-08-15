Sad news for Dead & Company fans as the group has discontinued their popular weekly streaming series One More Saturday Night.
The band launched the full concert streaming series in March at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and each Saturday night they presented a full concert stream.
They have now decided to put the series on the shelf, but say that something new is in the works. They wrote via Facebook, "Thank you for joining us the past 20 weeks for One More Saturday Night! We'll be taking a break to make room for something new on the horizon. In the meantime, head to nugs.net to relive your favorite summer shows." Watch their hometown New Year's Eve show below:
Dead &Company Playing In The Sand For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company To Stream Fun Run Show For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company To Stream Atlanta Show For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company To Stream SPAC Show For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company Going To Folsom For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company Forgo One More Saturday Night For The 4th
Dead & Company Return To CitiField For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company To Stream Stadium Concert For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company Getting Festive For One More Saturday Night
UFO Co-Founder Pete Way Dead At 69- Sammy Hagar's First Pandemic-Era Concert Cancelled- The Rolling Stones Release War On Drugs Remix Of 'Scarlet'- more
Singled Out: The Imaginaries' Walking On A Wire
Singled Out: Darrel William Herbert (Ex-Toadies) 's If You Still Believe
On The Record: Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion
UFO Co-Founder Pete Way Dead At 69
Sammy Hagar's First Pandemic-Era Concert Cancelled
The Rolling Stones Release War On Drugs Remix Of 'Scarlet'
Allman Brothers Band To Release Final Concert With Duane Allman
No More Saturday Nights For Dead & Company For Now
Anthrax Share Persistence Of Time Tour Stories
Neil Young Announces New Archival Releases
Singled Out: The Imaginaries' Walking On A Wire