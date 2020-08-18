Pink Floyd Stream Performance Of 'Comfortably Numb'

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a performance of their 1979 classic, "Comfortably Numb", from the 1995 concert film "Pulse." The band were filmed live in London, UK during a 1994 tour in support of their album, "The Division Bell"; this version was restored and re-edited in 2019 from the original tape masters for "The Later Years 1987-2019" box set.

The 2019 package is an extensive 18-disc set (5xCDs, 6xBlu-Rays, 5xDVDs,2x7") covering the material created by David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright from 1987 onwards, with unreleased audio and audiovisual material, including the 1989 Venice and 1990 Knebworth concerts, as well as updated, restored and remixed audio and video, 2 x 7" singles, 60-page hardback Photo Book, 40-page hardback Credits Book, Lyrics Book, 3 x reproduction tour programmes, card envelope containing collectible memorabilia, plus Blu-rays and DVDs in individual wallets.

The compilation is also available in a 2LP / 1CD 'Highlights' package that comes in a gatefold sleeve (for both CD and 2LP editions), while each contains a 24-page booklet containing previously unseen and rare photos. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pink Floyd Stream 1994 Performance Of 'Wish You Were Here'

Roger Waters Plays Pink Floyd Tracks From 'The Wall' In Isolation

Rodrigo y Gabriela Stream Epic Pink Floyd Cover From Upcoming Album

Pink Floyd Share Dark Side Of The Moon Classic From Pulse Concert Film

Pink Floyd Dtream Brain Damage From Restored Pulse Concert Film

Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Pink Floyd Classic

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reschedules UK Tour

Pink Floyd Stream Sorrow From Knebworth 1990 Performance

Pink Floyd Streaming Rare Version Of 'Comfortably Numb'

More Pink Floyd News



