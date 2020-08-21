Slash, Joe Elliott, Corey Taylor, Nikki Sixx Rock For Recovery

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx has recruited an all-star cast of musicians to record a version of the Sixx:AM track. "Maybe It's Time". under the banner of Artists For Recovery.

The benefit track features Sixx, Guns N' Roses' Slash, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor, Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody, country Star Brantley Gilbert, Awolnation and Bad Wolves' Tommy Vext.

All the artist royalties from the song will be donated to The Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI). Nikki had this to say, "I am proud to bring together these artists to help raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiative Foundation.

"The opioid epidemic did not go away when the pandemic came along. Just the opposite...those in early recovery became even more at risk than before so it's more important now than ever to raise awareness and support them. I really believe that united we can make a difference and save lives."

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott explains how he became involved, "So, Nikki rang me to see if I'd lend a vocal to 'Maybe It's Time.' After hearing the track for the first time in a while, I was reminded how good it is so I was in! It felt right, all around, giving back to the much-needed Global Recovery Initiative."

Corey Taylor added, "It's a real issue... It's affecting young people more and more every year, so it's very, very important for all of us to pitch in and do our part, especially some of us who have lived through it...those of us who have survived... it's the least I can do." Check out the song below:





Related Stories

Sixx:AM Tackle Opioid Abuse With New Song' Talk To Me'

More SixxAM News



