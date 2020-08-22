.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Former Member Jack Sherman Dead At 64

Michael Angulia | 08-22-2020

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared the sad news that their former guitarist, Jack Sherman, has died at the age of 64. Sherman replaced founding guitarist Hillel Slovak in 1983, and played on the band's debut album.

The band had this to say, "We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA.

"He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform." See the social media post here.


