Tears For Fears Expand 'The Seeds Of Love' For Deluxe Reissues

Tears For Fears have expanded their classic 1989 album "The Seeds Of Love" for special reissues that will be hitting stores on October 9th.

Fans will have the option of picking from various packages including a picture disc LP, a remastered vinyl LP, remastered deluxe 2 CDs, or a 4cd /blu0ray Super Deluxe Edition.

Roland Orzabal had this to say, "Out of all our albums, I'd probably rank it highest. I think it surprised a lot of people, a lot of our peers as well, people who maybe we were being compared to in the mid-Eighties."

Curt Smith added, "The tracks I liked then, I still like now. 'Woman in Chains,' 'Badman's Song,' 'Sowing the Seeds of Love,' and 'Advice For The Young At Heart' have all stuck around. We still play those live."

The super deluxe box set will include 22 unreleased tracks from demo sessions, live jams, studio sessions along with b-sides, and rare mixes. See the tracklisting below:

CD 1 - ORIGINAL ALBUM

NEW REMASTER BY ANDREW WALTER AT ABBEY ROAD

01. Woman In Chains: 6:31

02. Badman's Song: 8:32

03. Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19

04. Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:50

05. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33

06. Swords And Knives: 6:12

07. Year Of The Knife: 7:08

08. Famous Last Words: 4:26



CD 2 - THE SUN

45's AND B-SIDES

01. Sowing The Seeds Of Love - 7" Version: 5:43

02. Tears Roll Down: 3:16

03. Woman In Chains - 7" Version: 5:28

04. Always In The Past: 4:38

05. My Life In The Suicide Ranks: 4:32

06. Woman In Chains - Instrumental: 6:30

07. Advice For The Young At Heart - 7" Version: 4:49

08. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Instrumental: 4:18

09. Music For Tables: 3:32

10. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Mix One: 6:22

11. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Mix Two: 5:55

12. Sowing The Seeds Of Love - US Radio Edit: 4:04

13. Woman In Chains - US Radio Edit 1: 4:42

14. Advice For The Young At Heart - Italian Radio Edit: 3:40

15. Year Of The Knife - Canadian Single Version: 5:40

16. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams: 4:17



CD 3 - THE MOON

RADIO EDITS AND EARLY MIXES

01. Year Of The Knife - Overture: 1:47

02. Year Of The Knife - Early Mix - Instrumental: 8:50

03. Sowing The Seeds Of Love - Alternate Mix: 7:22

04. Tears Roll Down - Alternate Mix: 4:07

05. Year Of The Knife - Steve Chase 7" Remix: 4.29

06. Badman's Song - Early Mix: 7:56

07. Advice For The Young At Heart - Instrumental: 4:56

08. Year Of The Knife - The Mix: 06:55

09. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams - Mix One Edit: 3:43

10. Sowing The Seeds Of Love - Early Mix - Instrumental: 6:40

11. Woman In Chains - US Radio Edit 2: 4:19

12. Year Of The Knife - Canadian Single Version - Instrumental: 5:40

13. Famous Last Words - French Radio Edit: 3:07

14. Woman In Chains - Reprise: 6:39



CD 4 - THE WIND

DEMOS, DIVERSIONS AND JAMS

01. Rhythm Of Life - Demo: 5:12

02. Advice For The Young At Heart - Demo: 4:52

03. Swords And Knives - Demo: 3:51

04. Famous Last Words - Demo: 4:12

05. Sowing The Seeds Of Love - Demo - Instrumental: 6:06

06. Badman's Song - Langer / Winstanley Version - Instrumental: 7:30

07. Woman In Chains - Townhouse Jam: 7:06

08. Broken - Townhouse Jam: 1:37 Tears For Fears

09. Rhythm Of Life - Townhouse Jam: 3:09

10. Badman's Song - Townhouse Jam: 8:17

11. Badman's Song - Reprise - Townhouse Jam: 2:50

12. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World - Townhouse Jam: 9:09



BLU RAY - THE RAIN

ORIGINAL ALBUM MIX, NEW REMASTER & STEVEN WILSON 5.1 MIX

01. Woman In Chains: 6:31 (Original album master)

02. Badman's Song: 8:32 (Original album master)

03. Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19 (Original album master)

04. Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:50 (Original album master)

05. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33 (Original album master)

06. Swords And Knives: 6:12 (Original album master)

07. Year Of The Knife: 7:08 (Original album master)

08. Famous Last Words: 4:26 (Original album master)

09. Woman In Chains: 6:30 (New remaster)

10. Badman's Song: 8:32 (New remaster)

11. Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19 (New remaster)

12. Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:55 (New remaster)

13. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33 (New remaster)

14. Swords And Knives: 6:20 (New remaster)

15. Year Of The Knife: 6:55 (New remaster)

16. Famous Last Words: 4:11 (New remaster)



STEVEN WILSON 5.1 MIX

01. Woman In Chains: 6:30

02. Badman's Song: 8:32

03. Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19

04. Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:55

05. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33

06. Swords And Knives: 6:20

07. Year Of The Knife: 6:55

08. Famous Last Words: 4:11



