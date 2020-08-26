Unauthorized Chris Cornell Biopic In The Works

(hennemusic) An unauthorized biopic about late Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell is in production and will begin filming next month, with a family representative reportedly saying that the film has not been sanctioned by his estate.
According to a casting call posted on Backstage.com, "Black Days" - "a film based on true events about the last days in the life of grunge music icon Chris Cornell" - will start shooting in Los Angeles on September 10.
The project will star John Holiday, who played Carl Perkins in the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic "Walk The Line."
Meanwhile, very little else is known about the biopic, as producers have launched a companion website at blackdaysfilm.com. A representative for the Chris Cornell Estate tells Pitchfork that the film is "not sanctioned or approved by the estate," adding, "No one contacted the estate for any information." here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
