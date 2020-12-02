.

MusiCares Launches Help For The Holidays

Michael Angulia | 12-02-2020

MusiCares Launches Help For The HolidaysProgram logo

MusiCares marked Giving Tuesday by launching "Help For The Holidays," a e-card aid program for the first 4,000 eligible applicants to help music people cover essential needs this holiday season.

The campaign is part of the organization's ongoing COVID-19 Relief efforts which has so far distributed over $20M in aid to over 20,000 people and their families.

"Layoffs have left bands, crews and music support people jobless and struggling to attain basic provisions, from food on the table to gasoline in the car," says Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. "Despite the support we've been able to provide to date, the situation has yet to improve for the music industry and the need grows.

"We continue to encourage all music lovers to support impacted industry professionals, especially during this holiday season, one that we know will look wildly different than years past." Find more details and the application for "Help For The Holidays" here.




