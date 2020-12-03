Singled Out: Rad Horror's Everybody But Myself

Single art Single art

Rad Horror just released their new single "Everybody But Myself" and to celebrate Dylan Jackson Scott tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Everybody But Myself' creates an inner dialogue with one's self about the realization you've given everything you have to people in your life, and yet they yearn and beg for more. It sometimes takes a bit of time to learn how much and for how long you've been taken advantage of, whether in love and caring or in monetary and material objects. We enjoy wonderful and amazing times with these people, but great advantage is taken and rears its ugly head... We bloom into colorful flowers of resentment: We become hideous versions of our once recognizable selves.

With the "Everybody But Myself" video, which was directed by the band's Cory Ingram - we decided to create a simple visual, depicting an objective look at yourself. It's the perspective we all long for, the truest form of self-awareness. In everyday society, we find it hard to look at ourselves in the mirror and tell ourselves the truth. Who are we really? How well do we truly know ourselves? Are we all victims hiding behind our collective unconscious? Sometimes it's hard to know.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and grab the track here

Related Stories





More Rad Horror News



