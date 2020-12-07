Architects Release 'Black Lungs' Video

Architects have released a music video for their new track "Black Lungs". The song is the second single from their forthcoming album, "For Those That Wish To Exist."
We were sent these details about the album "On For Those That Wish To Exist, Architects tackle the biggest questions facing the future of our planet with their grandest, most expansive sonic offering yet.
"On the self-produced record, Architects build upon the band's hallmark post-metalcore and layers a burgeoning influence of electronics and orchestral strings, horns, and choirs.
"The result is a rich tapestry that transcends the limitations of genre and rewards exploration and immersion in its journey." Watch the video below:
