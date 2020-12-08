2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards Countdown Launched

(hennemusic) The countdown begins this week to the launch of the 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards, which recognize the biggest rock news artists and stories of the past year.
In the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10, the daily rock news outlet will count down the Top 10 Rock News Artists and the Top 10 Rock News Stories of 2020 starting Tuesday, December 8.
Finalists for the 11th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: the Rock News Story Of The Year is determined by page views, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.
"What a long, strange year it's been," says publisher Bruce Henne, "as the world continues to deal with the pandemic. Like many others, the live music industry shut down in 2020, leaving artists to find new ways to stay in touch with fans - from virtual videos and streaming series to concert films and livestream performances - and hennemusic was there to keep music lovers up to date with the latest rock news each day."
The Rolling Stones swept the 2019 event, while previous honorees include The Eagles, AC/DC and Van Halen, among others. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
