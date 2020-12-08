.

Charming Liars Release New Song 'In The Reflection Of Blood'

Michael Angulia | 12-08-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Charming Liars Release New Song 'In The Reflection Of Blood'

Charming Liars have released a brand new song called "In The Reflection Of Blood," which is the latest a series of singles released by the alt rockers.

They had this to say, "'In The Reflection Of Blood' was written one day after the bloodiest mass shooting in American History. The violence on October 1st, 2017 broke my heart.

"This song was my attempt at sewing it back together. Proceeds from this song will go towards helping those impacted by events like this one. May the memory of those lost forever bloom." Check out the song here.




Related Stories


Charming Liars Release New Song 'In The Reflection Of Blood'

Charming Liars Enlist Fans For 'Losers' Video

Charming Liars Release 'Disco Elvis' Video

Singled Out: Charming Liars' Soul

Charming Liars Release New Single 'Blame'

Singled Out: Charming Liars' Something Dark

Charming Liars Return With Something Dark

Charming Liars Release 'Like A Drug' Video



More Charming Liars News

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Remain At No. 1 For Third Week On Album Chart- Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Livestream Benefit- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- David Bowie- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul

The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party

Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition

On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince

Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC Remain At No. 1 For Third Week On Album Chart

Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Livestream Benefit

Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV

David Bowie Rarity Performance Streaming Online

Iggy and the Stooges Box Set Coming This Month

Deacon Blue Share Riding On The Tide Of Love Lyric Video

Frozen Soul Release 'Wraith Of Death' Video

Rita Wilson Shares 'Pray For Peace'