Charming Liars Release New Song 'In The Reflection Of Blood'

Charming Liars have released a brand new song called "In The Reflection Of Blood," which is the latest a series of singles released by the alt rockers.
They had this to say, "'In The Reflection Of Blood' was written one day after the bloodiest mass shooting in American History. The violence on October 1st, 2017 broke my heart.
"This song was my attempt at sewing it back together. Proceeds from this song will go towards helping those impacted by events like this one. May the memory of those lost forever bloom." Check out the song here.
