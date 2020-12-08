.

Frozen Soul Release 'Wraith Of Death' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 12-08-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Frozen Soul Release 'Wraith Of Death' VideoPhoto courtesy Atom Splitter

Frozen Soul have released a grim video for the new song "Wraith of Death." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Crypt Of Ice", which is due January 8th.

"'Wraith of Death' is one of our favorite songs off of Crypt of Ice," the band says. "We filmed this video with our good friend Brendan McGowen (Ghost, Imperial Triumphant, Vitriol) and together, we brought our song life!"

The band entered the studio in early March 2020 to record its first full-length with former guitarist Daniel Schmuck handling production and mixing duties. Watch the video below:




Related Stories


Frozen Soul Release 'Wraith Of Death' Video

Frozen Soul Unleash 'Crypt Of Ice' Video



More Frozen Soul News

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Remain At No. 1 For Third Week On Album Chart- Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Livestream Benefit- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- David Bowie- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul

The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party

Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition

On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince

Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC Remain At No. 1 For Third Week On Album Chart

Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Livestream Benefit

Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV

David Bowie Rarity Performance Streaming Online

Iggy and the Stooges Box Set Coming This Month

Deacon Blue Share Riding On The Tide Of Love Lyric Video

Frozen Soul Release 'Wraith Of Death' Video

Rita Wilson Shares 'Pray For Peace'