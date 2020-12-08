Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV

Official Promo Photo

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet will perform on CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight, Tuesday, December 8th. The band have recently resurfaced with new music from their forthcoming second studio album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate."

Following the project's lead single, "My Way, Soon", the group have just issued "Age Of Machine" as the second preview to the set. Greta Van Fleet recorded the project in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin.

Due April 16, 2021, the record marks the follow-up to the acclaimed band's 2018 debut studio album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army." Read more here.

