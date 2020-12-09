AC/DC Premiere 'Demon Fire' Music Video

AC/DC have premiered the music video for their new single "Demon Fire", which comes from the legendary band's chart topping new studio album "Power Up".

The band teased the track on October 30th ahead of the album release on November 13th and it was expected to be the second single of the record following "Shot In The Dark," but the band released the track "Realize" as the follow-up single instead.

Following the Halloween treat, the band has officially released "Demon Fire" as a single along with the music video. The track was singled out during an appearance on the Let There Be Talk podcast.

Host Dean Delray said that listening to the album made him feel "like a kid when I bought Back in Black" and he singled out the track "Demon Fire" as "the crown jewel of this record".

Frontman Brian Johnson responded, "I'm happy I'm not the guy that's gotta pick a single from this [album] because I'm confused. They're all eligible!"

Watch the video below:

