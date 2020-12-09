Stuck Out Streaming New Song 'Inverse'

Melbourne rockers Stuck Out are streaming their new single "Inverse". The track comes from their forthcoming EP, "Lie Through Your Teeth", which is set to hit stores on December 18th.
Josh Walker had this to say about the new track, "This song looks at self-destructive behavior and the lies we tell ourselves to excuse harmful choices.
"It's very easy to shift and project blame onto things around us when we're facing a problem and ignore our own negative contribution to the issue. I've had an on-and-off problem with alcohol and this song voices the struggle between my own self-awareness and blissful ignorance."
Check out the song below:
