AC/DC's 'Power Up' Named Best Album Of 2020

AC/DC's "Power Up" has been named the Best Album of 2020 by the staff and writers of Classic Rock Magazine, beating out Joe Bonamassa, Deep Purple and Bruce Springsteen.

The magazine shared their 50 Best Albums of 2020 in their new year end issue and editor Sian Llewellyn had this to here, "If there was one gleaming bright spot of 2020, then it was the announcement that all the rumours were true and AC/DC's classic Back In Black line-up had reunited to record a new studio album (sadly bereft of the late, great Malcolm, although his presence was deeply felt in the album's signature 'DC songwriting).

"The moment got even brighter once the album dropped and we realised that it was everything we wanted, no, needed it to be. Brian back at the mic, Angus tearing out the riffs like only he can, the powerhouse rhythm section of Phil and Cliff all combined to deliver an absolute triumph.

"Once Power Up had earwormed us from first listen, there wasn't a shadow of a doubt what would make Classic Rock's Album Of 2020."

Related Stories

AC/DC Premiere 'Demon Fire' Music Video

AC/DC Remain At No. 1 For Third Week On Album Chart

Angus Young Explains Why AC/DC Delayed 'Power Up'

AC/DC Spend Second Week At No. 1 and Angus Explains 'PWR/UP'

AC/DC Won't Change and Have Boxes Full Of Unreleased Music

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Team With Megadeth's Ellefson For AC/DC Cover Video

AC/DC Top Album Chart And Make History With 'PWR/UP'

AC/DC Top UK Album Charts With 'Power Up'

AC/DC Planning New Virtual Video





More AC/DC News



