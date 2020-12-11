Chip & The Charge Ups Say Good Bye 2020 With 'Under the Exit Sign'

Chip & The Charge Ups have premiered a music video for their new single "Under the Exit Sign", which is billed as a song that bids an emphatic good riddance to 2020!
Vocalist and guitarist Chip Dominick had this to say about the new track, "For most people, 2020 was a year that kicked them square in the gut - multiple times and in multiple ways.
"However, through music, we want to look at how the year made us stronger as individuals, better as a society and closer as family and friends. Though 'Under the Exit Sign' unapologetically touches on tough topics, it ends with an upbeat vibe that looks forward with hope to what's next after we exit 2020." Check out the video here.
AC/DC's 'Power Up' Named Best Album Of 2020- Chris Cornell's Final Studio Album Surprise Released- Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Share New Song- more
Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
AC/DC's 'Power Up' Named Best Album Of 2020
Chris Cornell's Final Studio Album Surprise Released
Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Share New Song
Greta Van Fleet's The Late Show Performance Goes Online
David Lee Roth Has Every Right To Play Van Halen Songs Says Wolfgang
Deftones Release Change (In The House Of Flies) Tourist Remix Video
Blackmore's Night Share New Song 'Once Upon December'
Goo Goo Dolls Preview It's Christmas All Over Livestream Special