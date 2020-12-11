Chip & The Charge Ups Say Good Bye 2020 With 'Under the Exit Sign'

Chip & The Charge Ups have premiered a music video for their new single "Under the Exit Sign", which is billed as a song that bids an emphatic good riddance to 2020!

Vocalist and guitarist Chip Dominick had this to say about the new track, "For most people, 2020 was a year that kicked them square in the gut - multiple times and in multiple ways.

"However, through music, we want to look at how the year made us stronger as individuals, better as a society and closer as family and friends. Though 'Under the Exit Sign' unapologetically touches on tough topics, it ends with an upbeat vibe that looks forward with hope to what's next after we exit 2020." Check out the video here.

Related Stories





More Chip The Charge Ups News



