Transatlantic Release 'The World We Used To Know' Video

Transatlantic have released a music video for their new single 'The World We Used To Know', which comes from the prog supergroup's forthcoming "The Absolute Universe".

The band, featuring Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Roine Stolt & Pete Trewavas, will be releasing the album on February 5th, 2021 in two different versions, 'The Absolute Universe: The Breath Of Life (Abridged Version)' & 'The Absolute Universe: Forevermore (Extended Version)'.

Portnoy had this to say about the new single, "The 2nd release from the upcoming Transatlantic album 'The Absolute Universe' features our Swedish Genie Mr. Roine Stolt on lead vocals (in contrast to the 1st release which featured Neal, Pete & I sharing the lead vocals).

"This piece also opens with another extended instrumental intro where I get to utilize my best Keith Moon acrobatics and leads to Roine's beautiful, melodic vocals on the verses and choruses in the body of the song and climaxes with a majestic section with Neal Morse taking the lead vocal and one of the album's main musical reoccurring themes.

"This portion of the album closes out Disc 1 of the 2 CD version of the album 'Forevermore'." Watch the video below:

