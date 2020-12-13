Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Almost Gave Up Music 2020 In Review

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Almost Gave Up Music was a top 20 story of Jan. 2020: Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant sat down with Classic Rock to discuss his Digging Deep podcast and revealed during the conversation that he revealed that he considered giving up music following the death of his son.
Plant was asked "Going back to the start of your solo career, am I right in saying that it almost didn't happen? You were all set to go to teacher training college at one point."
He responded, "In 1977 we lost our son, Karac [he died of a stomach virus while Led Zeppelin were on tour in America]. He was only five years old. I'd spent so much time trying to be a decent dad, but at the same time I was really attracted to what I was doing in Zeppelin.
"So when he bowed out, I just thought: 'What's it all worth? What's that all about? Would it have been any different if I was there, if I'd been around?' So I was thinking about the merit of my life at that time, and whether or not I needed to put a lot more into the reality of the people that I loved and cared for - my daughter and my family generally. So yeah, I was ready to jack it in, until Bonzo came along."
Plant was asked if Bonzo [late drummer John Bonham]
convinced him to keep going. Plant answered, "Yeah. He had a six-door Mercedes limousine and it came with a chauffeur driver's hat. We lived five or six miles apart, not far from here, and sometimes we'd go out for a drink. He'd put the chauffeur driver's hat on and I'd sit in the back of this stretch Mercedes and we'd go out on the lash. Then he'd put his hat back on and drive me home.
"Of course, he'd be three sheets to the wind, and we'd go past cops and they'd go: 'There's another poor f***er working for the rich!' But he was very supportive at that time, with his wife and the kids. So I did go back [to Zeppelin] for one more flurry." Check out the full interview here.
Robert Plant Digs Deep For 'Tall Cool One'
Robert Plant Shares New Episode Of Digging Deep Podcast
Robert Plant and Patty Griffin Share Collaboration Cover
Robert Plant Revisits Cover Of Tim Buckley Classic
Robert Plant Revisits 29 Palms On Digging Deep Podcast
Robert Plant Launches New Season Of Digging Deep
Robert Plant Streaming Previously Unreleased Song
Robert Plant Including Unreleases Songs On Digging Deep Collection
Robert Plant In The Studio For 'Shaken 'N' Stirred' Anniversary
Music Icon Charley Pride Dies From Covid-19 Complications- Pearl Jam And Foo Fighters Stars Shares Songs From New Project- Puscifer Release 'Bedlamite' Video- more
Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
Music Icon Charley Pride Dies From Covid-19 Complications
Pearl Jam And Foo Fighters Stars Shares Songs From New Project
Puscifer Release 'Bedlamite' Music Video
Tim McGraw Shares 'It Wasn't His Child' Video
Saxon Release Video For Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black'
Neil Young Offers Free Access To Neil Young Archives
Rush Legend Neil Peart Dead At 67 2020 In Review
David Lee Roth Mixed Van Halen And Solo Classics At Vegas Kickoff 2020 In Review