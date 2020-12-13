Neil Young Offers Free Access To Neil Young Archives

Official promo photo for Vol II

(hennemusic) Neil Young has made his Neil Young Archives website free through the holiday season. The rocker is waiving the monthly $2 fee ($20 annually) to give fans full access to his online history portal.

“We are doing well here and feeling good,” writes Young. “We hope you are well, too. Our hearts go out to all those families touched. If you are locked down, we are here for you with hours of listening and cruising around through the years in movies. We want you to enjoy what we have to share at NYA. … It’s my music and our lives. Peace.

“Through the holidays, NYA will be available for everyone. Lots of love, be well! Neil and NYA.” Young recently released volume 2 of his ongoing archives series via the website and was forced to issue a second run of his latest box set after the initial package sold out in less than 24 hours.

The project delivers 131 tracks in chronological order from the singer’s output between 1972-76 and includes new unreleased versions of older material alongside the recently-issued trio of “Homegrown” and the live packages “Tuscaloosa” and “Roxy: Tonight’s The Night Live”, a re-arranged “Tonight’s The Night” record with two new tracks, and a live album with Crazy Horse in London and Tokyo, among other things. Watch the official video for 1975 version of "Powderfinger" from Vol II package here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Neil Young Releases Second Run Of Archives Volume 2 Project

Neil Young Previews Box Set With Unreleased Live Version Of 1969 Classic

Neil Young Shares 'Be The Rain' From New Return To Greendale Package

Neil Young Streams Unreleased 1975 Version Of 'Powderfinger'

Neil Young Previews After The Gold Rush 50th Anniversary Reissue

Neil Young Streaming Unreleased 1974 Track

Neil Young Streams 'Bandit' From Return To Greendale Live Package

Neil Young Previews Archives Volume 2 Package

Neil Young Previews Return To Greendale Live Package





More Neil Young News



