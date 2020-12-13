Nirvana Members Reunited For Special Event2020 In Review

Nirvana Members Reuniting For Special Event was a top 20 story of Jan. 2020: (hennemusic) Surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear will reunite in Los Angeles on January 4th for a performance at a benefit supporting the charity group the Art of Elysium.

The Hollywood Palladium will host the Heaven Is Rock & Roll gala, which will also feature Cheap Trick, Marilyn Manson, L7, Beck and St. Vincent, among others.

Founded in 1997, The Art Of Elysium is a nonprofit organization that "supports individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges like illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and/or crisis", while also serving "medically fragile children, teens, adults, seniors, those dealing with social, emotional and mental health issues and the homeless."

The three Nirvana members previously reunited at the Foo Fighters-curated Cal Jam Festival in 2018 and, before that, at the Seattle band's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014 and at a private club event afterwards. Read more here.

