Ace Frehley To Begin Next Album In The New Year

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley says that he plans to enter his brand new home recording studio after the New Year to begin recording his next studio album.
The legendary guitarist shared the news during an appearance on Talking Metal Live late last week. He explained that he has been working on a recording studio at his home in New Jersey.
Ace said, "It's not the first studio I've ever built. If you remember, in the '70s, when I lived in Connecticut, I spent $800,000 building a studio underground next to my home. But studios are nothing new to me, and I design 'em wherever I go; wherever I live, I always have a place to work. But the new place I'm in now has a 3,000-square-foot basement, so I've got plenty of room.
"So I made a large control room and I just was finishing up the drum room today. And after the New Year, I'm gonna start recording my new album, right in the basement.
"The beauty of it is because of this virus, everybody's supposed to stay home. Well, I don't have a problem staying home now, because I work from my house anyway."
Ace was asked if he has already starting the songwriting process or if he is waiting until the studio is complete. He responded, "I've been writing all along. Plus, I have tracks that I've already recorded that I have to revisit and decide whether they have a chance to make it on my new studio record, have to be rewritten or just good the way they are. And I've got people sending me song ideas constantly... So, little by little, it's an ongoing process, and it evolves as it goes." Watch the interview below:
