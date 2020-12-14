Bird3 Release 'That Sheila, She's A Glinda' Video

Single art courtesy Bird3

Reunited So-Cal alt rockers Bird3 have released a music video for their new single "That Sheila, She's A Glinda," which was inspired in part by their New Zealand based manager Michelle Bakker.

The band released the acclaimed self-titled album in 2001 but decided to part ways following successful tours with Veruca Salt and The Cult among others. Drummer Michael Miley went on to find fame with Rival Sons.

They regrouped last year and played a special showcase in Hollywood. The new video features footage from that show and they are gearing up to release a new studio album.

Ahead of the album, the band recording this brand new single and frontman Bird explained how that came about, "From the moment I rang Michelle Bakker to ask if she'd manage my band Bird3, there was this incredible magic that became very apparent to me. She had a premonition about it.

"Even though she is in New Zealand, and I'm in Alabama, the craziest things happen to us both at the same time. I'm talking about lady bugs landing on us simultaneously on the phone, calling each other at exactly the same moment, Bird's flying into our homes, the list goes on and on. It's like the Universe is constantly blowing our minds and reminding us that we are on the same path, and the right one together.

"Down there, man they have the coolest slang, and my favorite is that they call girls 'Sheilas'! But there is so much more to her than just a girl. There is magic inside her and surrounding her Constantly.

"One night 'Sheila' came up while we were talking. I was telling Michelle how cool it would be to write a whole album around 'Down Under' slang, but especially a song about Sheilas.

"That's when I thought of 'the good witch Glinda' from The Wizard Of Oz.

Glinda is a Sheila and so much more. She is Beautiful, wise, and powerful.

I decided right then I would write a song and create a new word to describe Michelle and all girls that have that extra something special.

"Two hours later, 'That Sheila, She's A Glinda' was written and recorded.

Michelle is the original Glinda, but to all girls out there, that have that extra bit of good magic, this song is for you as well." Watch the video below:

