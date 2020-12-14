.

Guns N' Roses New Album Speculation Addressed By Slash 2020 In Review

Bruce Henne | 12-14-2020

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses New Album Speculation Addressed By Slash was a top 20 story of Jan. 2020: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash is sharing an update on the status of a new album by the band ahead of their January 31 appearance at the Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami, FL.

The rocker - who previously revealed the group's plans to begin recording new music last fall - reconfirmed activity within their camp as discussions continue about what form a future release might take.

"There's been no definitive answer on anything and I'll just keep to that," Slash tells Guitar.com. "Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it's because of the nature of the industry right now.

"It's just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there's material and there's recording and there's s**t going on, but we're not really sure what we're doing with it right now." Read more here.

