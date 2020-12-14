Guns N' Roses New Album Speculation Addressed By Slash 2020 In Review

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses New Album Speculation Addressed By Slash was a top 20 story of Jan. 2020: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash is sharing an update on the status of a new album by the band ahead of their January 31 appearance at the Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami, FL.
The rocker - who previously revealed the group's plans to begin recording new music last fall - reconfirmed activity within their camp as discussions continue about what form a future release might take.
"There's been no definitive answer on anything and I'll just keep to that," Slash tells Guitar.com. "Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it's because of the nature of the industry right now.
"It's just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there's material and there's recording and there's s**t going on, but we're not really sure what we're doing with it right now." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Steven Adler Grateful For Guns N' Roses Reunion 2020 In Review
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, STP Offspring Suspect208 Release New Video
Guns N' Roses Release Live Videos From Reunion Tour
Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Team With Megadeth's Ellefson For AC/DC Cover Video
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam Stars Lead Alice In Chains Tribute Event
Guns N' Roses Add New Leg To 2021 Tour Plans
Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic
Former Guns N' Roses Star Ashba Delivers 'A Christmas Storm'
Gilby Opposed Guns N' Roses Guitarists Idea
Eddie Van Halen's Cause Of Death Revealed- Journey Icon Steve Perry Working On New Music- Ace Frehley To Begin Next Album In The New Year- Bird3- more
Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)
Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
Eddie Van Halen's Cause Of Death Revealed
Journey Icon Steve Perry Working On New Music
Ace Frehley To Begin Next Album In The New Year
Bird3 Release 'That Sheila, She's A Glinda' Video
Oceans Of Slumber Unplug For 'The Colors Of Grace'
Brett Young Delivers His Version Of 'Silver Bells'
Epica and Apocalyptica Postpone Tour Due To Pandemic
Bruce Springsteen Performs On Saturday Night Live