Rush Tour Rumor Addressed By Mike Portnoy 2020 In Review

Rush Tour Rumor Addressed By Mike Portnoy was a top 20 story of Jan. 2020: Former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy says that there is no truth to a report that he will be joining Rush (replacing Neil Peart) for an upcoming tour.
Portnoy took to social media to address a report that claimed he would be replacing Peart and joining Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson for a tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their "Permanent Waves" album.
Mike wrote on Instagram, "Hahaha so everybody is sending this to me... Apparently some metal website posted a fake article saying I will be joining @rush in 2020 for a 40th Anniversary Tour for Permanent Waves! Even to the point of creating a fake Twitter post from me!
"While that's a pretty awesome (completely hypothetical) dream...and I would surely do it in a heartbeat...it's unfortunately not true!! (But it is a cool idea). In any case, just wanted to break the (real) news to anybody that had gotten their hopes up thinking that this may be real!"
Rush Legend Neil Peart Dead At 67 2020 In Review
Famed Neil Peart Early Rush Drum Set Up For Auction
Rush Legend Neil Peart Drumset Scholarship Snnounced
Neil Young Previews After The Gold Rush 50th Anniversary Reissue
Rush In The Studio For 'Power Windows' 35th Anniversary
Rush Legend Neil Peart Voted Best Prog Musician Of All Time
Fu Manchu Tribute Rush's Neil Peart With 'Working Man' Cover
Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive All-Star Tribute
Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way
Eddie Van Halen's Cause Of Death Revealed- Journey Icon Steve Perry Working On New Music- Ace Frehley To Begin Next Album In The New Year- Bird3- more
Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)
Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
Eddie Van Halen's Cause Of Death Revealed
Journey Icon Steve Perry Working On New Music
Ace Frehley To Begin Next Album In The New Year
Bird3 Release 'That Sheila, She's A Glinda' Video
Oceans Of Slumber Unplug For 'The Colors Of Grace'
Brett Young Delivers His Version Of 'Silver Bells'
Epica and Apocalyptica Postpone Tour Due To Pandemic
Bruce Springsteen Performs On Saturday Night Live