.

Wolftooth Ink With Napalm For Third Album

Keavin Wiggins | 12-14-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Wolftooth Ink With Napalm For Third Album
Photo courtesy Wolftooth/Freeman Promotions

Indiana metal band Wolftooth have revealed that they are currently working on their third album, and have secured a deal with Napalm Records to release the effort.

They had this to say, "In the three short years that we've been a band, we've made great strides to be heard and bring the almighty riff back into the forefront of heavy music.

"We are very thankful for our fans and the support they have given us on this journey. The band is also very excited for the future and about our partnership with Napalm Records - now anything is possible.

"We are currently writing our third album and look forward to getting on the road in 2021."




Related Stories


Wolftooth Ink With Napalm For Third Album



More Wolftooth News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen's Cause Of Death Revealed- Journey Icon Steve Perry Working On New Music- Ace Frehley To Begin Next Album In The New Year- Bird3- more

Reviews

Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)

Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM

Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul

advertisement
Latest News

Eddie Van Halen's Cause Of Death Revealed

Journey Icon Steve Perry Working On New Music

Ace Frehley To Begin Next Album In The New Year

Bird3 Release 'That Sheila, She's A Glinda' Video

Oceans Of Slumber Unplug For 'The Colors Of Grace'

Brett Young Delivers His Version Of 'Silver Bells'

Epica and Apocalyptica Postpone Tour Due To Pandemic

Bruce Springsteen Performs On Saturday Night Live