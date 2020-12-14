Wolftooth Ink With Napalm For Third Album

Photo courtesy Wolftooth/Freeman Promotions

Indiana metal band Wolftooth have revealed that they are currently working on their third album, and have secured a deal with Napalm Records to release the effort.

They had this to say, "In the three short years that we've been a band, we've made great strides to be heard and bring the almighty riff back into the forefront of heavy music.

"We are very thankful for our fans and the support they have given us on this journey. The band is also very excited for the future and about our partnership with Napalm Records - now anything is possible.

"We are currently writing our third album and look forward to getting on the road in 2021."

