AC/DC's 'Power Up' Tops Australian Charts For Fourth Week

Power Up cover art courtesy Columbia Records

(hennemusic) AC/DC's "Power Up" remains atop the Australia album charts for a fourth consecutive week following its release last month. According to the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), the project joins Taylor Swift's "Folklore" as one of only two albums this year to spend more than three weeks at #No. 1 in the region ... with both reaching the 4 weeks mark.

AC/DC recorded "Power Up" with producer Brendan O'Brien in Vancouver in 2018; the record sees Angus Young joined by three members of the group's "Back In Black" lineup - singer Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd - alongside rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, who stepped in for co-founder Malcolm Young after he retired in 2014 due to dementia before passing away in 2017.

Introduced with the lead single, "Shot In The Dark", the group have just released "Demon Fire" as the latest track issued from the set. Watch the video here.

