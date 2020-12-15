KISS Biopic In The Works 2020 In Review

KISS Biopic In The Works was a top 20 story of Feb. 2020: KISS plan to follow in the footsteps of Queen, Motley Crue and Elton John by making their very own biopic, and the hope to release the film timed to their very last concert.
The legendary band will be playing what is billed as their very last concert on July 17th of next year 2021in New York City, following the final leg of their End Of The World farewell tour.
The band's manager Doc McGhee spoke about the project with the Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon podcast as the band launched the latest leg of the tour. He shared, "I can tell you it's with [producer] Mark Canton, so he's a great, great producer and a really good guy'.
"Hopefully in the next week we'll have a company behind it, and we'll start finishing the script, and hopefully by the time we end we'll have a movie finished for... July of next year." Watch the interview below:
KISS Rock The Who Classic In Unearthed Rare Video
KISS Announce New Year's Eve Livestream Concert
Rock Again Declared Dead By KISS Star Gene Simmons
KISS' Gene Simmons Saved Ace Frehley's Life Multiple Times
KISS Reunion Prevented By False Me Too Accusation Says Ace
Ace Frehley Attempted Reunion With KISS Bandmate Peter Criss On Origins
My Dying Bride Share New Song 'A Secret Kiss'
Ace Frehley Will Reunite With KISS For A Price
Dolly Parton Shares Her Take On 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus'
Sharon Osbourne Battling Covid-19- Sammy Hagar Revisits 'Santa's Going South' In New Lockdown Session- UFO's Vinnie Moore Tests Positive For Covid-19- AC/DC- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more
Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)
Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Sharon Osbourne Battling Covid-19
Sammy Hagar Revisits 'Santa's Going South' In New Lockdown Session
UFO's Vinnie Moore Tests Positive For Covid-19
AC/DC's 'Power Up' Tops Australian Charts For Fourth Week
Charley Pride To Be Remembered With TV Special
Singled Out: Mauri Dark's Thin Line Of Understanding
Guns N' Roses Played Dedication To Kobe Bryant 2020 In Review
David Lee Roth Says He Was Van Halen 'Musical Director' 2020 In Review