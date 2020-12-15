UFO's Vinnie Moore Tests Positive For Covid-19

Social media capture

UFO guitarist Vinnie Moore took to social media on Tuesday (December 15th) to share the news that he has tested positive for Covid-19, but reports that he is feeling better.

Moore tweeted, "I was recording some new songs a couple weeks back and was going to post about it, but started not feeling so well and unfortunately tested positive for covid.

"Feeling better now but have been really tired. In fact, I have become a world champion at napping..... which is frustrating because I hate napping. Biggest waste of time ever.

"Be careful everyone, and Happy Holidays. I'll be back soon with music news."

