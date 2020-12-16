Angus Young Reveals His Favorite AC/DC Song And How Highway Changed

Video still

AC/DC guitarist Angus Young has revealed in a new interview his favorite AC/DC song and also shared how the meaning of "Highway To Hell" has changed for him since it was released.

Angus spoke with Vulture.com about the band's new chart topping album "Power Up" and during the chat he was asked what AC/DC song is his favorite.

He responded, "Oh, jeez. That can be very tough. I'm biased because I've been on them all, you know? [Laughs.] If I was just thinking of the guitar, since I'm a guitar player, I'd say 'Riff Raff.'

"The guitar work was a challenge but interesting in the way the song rolled out. That's my guitar answer. But if it's for a whole song, 'Thunderstruck' is a big one. I like that answer.

Young was also asked which song whose meaning has changed the most for him and he responded, "'Highway to Hell,' for many reasons. In the beginning, a lot of people thought it was satanic. What are they, a bunch of heretics? Are they trying to rewrite the bible?

"The actual song itself is such a road song, and that's what it was intended to be in the beginning - our life on the road at the time, which was a lot of heavy touring. In our day, that's how you sold and promoted records. You had to tour all the time.

"'Highway to Hell' stands the test of time. We still play it and the audience relaxes and sings along. There were a lot of people telling us at the time, How dare you, you're going to cause suicides. We had to dig in and stick to our guns with it.

"And it got us our first gold record in the U.S. That was a surprise for a lot of people, even our record label [Albert Productions]. They told us, You're the only band we've ever known who's gone out and sold records as you've performed."

