Singled Out: Blessid Union of Souls' Christmastime Is Here

Blessid Union of Souls have been getting in the Christmas spirit by releasing their "A Blessid Christmas" EP. To celebrate we have asked Bill Dee to tell us about the song "Christmastime is Here". Here is the story:

Many Christmas tunes can focus on one dimension of the holiday season, we've release a few songs that all have a different focus, and add some variety to the same tunes that always hit the radio waves.

As has been our monthly custom during the pandemic, Shay Watson, Eliot Sloan and I (Bill Dee) got together to Zoom write in November. Eliot had an idea for a Christmas song. We were hesitant at first for a couple of reasons. First, because we just finished a more romantic tune, "Christmas Weather," another song on Blessid Christmas. Second, we were also hesitant because we are usually finished writing our Christmas songs by the end of August, so they can get produced and placed. However, once we heard Eliot's upbeat fun melody we couldn't resist!



Because it's been such a challenging year, we decided that we wanted every line in the song to be a smile. We wanted to remind people that there is still good out there! It's important to enjoy the little things because in the end are kind of a big deal! Jingle Bell Rock on the radio, family, snowflakes, pie, peace, and love. These things are what the holiday season is all about. We hope it brings joy to everyone's world!

Released alongside "Christmas Weather" and "(All My Love) This Christmas," the 3 song EP "Blessid Christmas" is available now on all streaming platforms and on iTunes for purchase. For more information, check out blessidunionofsouls.net.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

