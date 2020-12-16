Steve Perry Guests On Song From New Band Levara

Single art - Mascot Records

The new rock band Levara, which features Steve Lukather's son Trev, have recruited legendary former Journey frontman Steve Perry to make a guest appearance on their new song "Chameleon".

Perry appears on the studio track but not in the music video which does feature Steve Lukather and his Toto bandmate Joesph Williams, along with Matt Pinfield, and boxer Victor Ortiz.

Trev said of Perry's appearance, "My long-time friend Steve Perry who was a huge presence on this record brought a lot to the table on this track. He brought his legendary powerhouse vocals on the [background] and group vocals.

"He and I built the epic bridge solo together. He even sang on top of the guitar solo melody. It was a spiritual experience making this song, and it has such a spiritual meaning to it." Watch the video below:

