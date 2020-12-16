Steve Perry Guests On Song From New Band Levara

The new rock band Levara, which features Steve Lukather's son Trev, have recruited legendary former Journey frontman Steve Perry to make a guest appearance on their new song "Chameleon".
Perry appears on the studio track but not in the music video which does feature Steve Lukather and his Toto bandmate Joesph Williams, along with Matt Pinfield, and boxer Victor Ortiz.
Trev said of Perry's appearance, "My long-time friend Steve Perry who was a huge presence on this record brought a lot to the table on this track. He brought his legendary powerhouse vocals on the [background] and group vocals.
"He and I built the epic bridge solo together. He even sang on top of the guitar solo melody. It was a spiritual experience making this song, and it has such a spiritual meaning to it." Watch the video below:
As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Hospitalized For Burns- Wolfgang Talks Eddie Van Halen Voicemail In 'Distance' Video- Ringo Starr Shares All-Star Packed New Song- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink Edition
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more
Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)
Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More