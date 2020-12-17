Dave Mustaine Explains Why He Resisted Metallica Demo Release 2020 In Review

Metallica.com image of the original demo tape

Dave Mustaine Explains Why He Resisted Metallica Demo Release was a top 20 story of Feb. 2020: Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has explained why he resisted the release of an expanded edition of Metallica's "No Life 'Til Leather" 1982 demo tape.

The original Metallica guitarist revealed his reasons in an interview with Kerrang! which was recently shared online. Mustaine told the magazine that James Hetfield called him and "was trying to get me to give publishing over to Lars, despite James and I being the sole songwriters. Lars wanted a percentage and I just said no.

"I love James, he's a terrific guitar player, but yeah, I can't do that. The songs are already out there. I'm not going to release something just to have a product to sell - especially if they are perpetuating false information. Lars did not write the songs. It was just me and James. Period."

Related Stories

Metallica's James Hetfield Unplugs For Eddie Money Tribute 2020 In Review

Metallica and Dave Mustaine Jams Healed Rift 2020 In Review

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, STP Offspring Suspect208 Release New Video

Metallica's 'Sad But True' Reimagined By The Hu

Metallica And ZZ Top Stars Lead Fleetwood Mac Tribute Cover

Metallica, Mastodon, Corey Taylor Lead Alice In Chains Tribute

Metallica Extend Live & Acoustic From HQ

Metallica Have Begun Serious Writing For New Album

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam Stars Lead Alice In Chains Tribute Event





More Metallica News



