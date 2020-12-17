KISS Could 'Absolutely' Continue On With New Members 2020 In Review

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

KISS Could 'Absolutely' Continue On With New Members was a top 20 story of Feb. 2020: KISS frontman Paul Stanley has once again endorsed the idea of the band continuing on with new members taking over for him and cofounder Gene Simmons.

Stanley did Q&A with Paste Magazine last spring and said of the idea of the band continuing with new members, "That would be the ultimate test of its credibility and the role, I think, that it serves."

Paul was asked about that idea in a new interview with Sioux City Journal and he responded, "There was a time when people said, 'KISS has to be the original four members.' Well, those people are 50 percent wrong.

"And all of this is conjecture. I'm not walking away from what Gene and I have built over 45 years. I'm of the mindset that teams don't fold because their star pitcher or star hitter is gone. There's an amazing pool of talent out there. Can it continue? Absolutely."

Paul touched on the idea in 2018 with Los Angeles radio station KLOS. He told them at the time "I think that KISS is a concept, it's an ideal, it's a way of performing and giving to an audience, and that goes far beyond me."

He also said of the band continuing on with new members, "I really believe it will, I believe it can, and I believe it should."

