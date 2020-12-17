Singled Out: Thy Dirty Deuce's One Crazy Summer

Cover art courtesy Deutsch PR

Thy Dirty Deuce released their new album "Bruised" earlier this year and to celebrate we have asked frontman Rob Atwood to tell us about the song "One Crazy Summer". Here is the story:

"One Crazy Summer" is one of my favorite tracks on our new album "Bruised" ...it's one of the only songs we ever made up on the spot while recording the album ...Greg started playing a bass line with Jamey's funky drum meddling...it was sweaty and sexy and I just fell in love with the music.

I felt the lyrics almost instantly....the agony of the want ...the begging of the need ...the lyrics practically wrote themselves...and when I get to sing it ?...to belt it out ?...I am truly free ! I think that almost every artist could agree...that there are certain times, for me when singing, when you just hit this feeling of free contentedness. Like it all makes sense now, and I'm okay with it.

It's hard for me to pinpoint where my ideas for songs come from...usually the music or melody just makes me feel or think a certain way ...and sometimes the lyrics just come out of me instantly...other times I need to "work" at it . In the case of this song (One crazy summer) ,they just came flowing out of me...almost instantly...I just hope other's enjoy this song as much as I do.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

