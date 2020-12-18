Chester Bennington Paid Tribute To Chris Cornell Prior To His Death 2020 In Review

Cover art

Chester Bennington Paid Tribute To Chris Cornell Prior To His Death was a top 20 story of March 2020: An interview with Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, that was taken a month prior to his death, has been published and included his tribute to late Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell.

The new issue of Metal Hammer Magazine features the interview and an excerpt has been shared online. Chester said of Cornell, "His legacy are his children and his wife. His family will be his legacy. I think, musically, he stands without question as being one of the greatest influences of our time, from one of the greatest bands of all time.

"His contribution to music is unrivalled. Obviously there's tons of great musicians who contribute to the history of music, but I think Soundgarden in particular - as well as Chris on his own - will be recognized as being among the greats. In terms of his music, I think that's undeniable.

"In terms of him as a person, who he was as a father, as a husband, family man, friend - he was a great person, and a good person. And I think his kids will grow up to do special things with their lives."

Related Stories

Chris Cornell's Final Studio Album Surprise Released

Previously Unreleased Chris Cornell Song Clip Shared Online

Unauthorized Chris Cornell Biopic In The Works

Chris Cornell Statue Vandalized In Seattle

Chris Cornell's Daughter Sings Pearl Jam Classic For Lollapalooza Livestream

Chris Cornell Cover Of Guns N' Roses' 'Patience' Goes Online

Soundgarden Countersue Chris Cornell's Widow Over Tribute Concert

Chris Cornell's Daughter Performs Temple Of The Dog Classic

Chester Bennington Paid Tribute To Chris Cornell Prior To His Death

More Chris Cornell News