.

Acoustic Christmas Kicking Off Virtual Music Festival Stream

Michael Angulia | 12-19-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Acoustic Christmas Kicking Off Virtual Music Festival Stream
Event poster courtesy Entercom

Radio.com Live! Holiday Music Festival, a virtual concert combining four different holiday programs, will be streaming in video format this Monday, December 21st.

The video stream will include broadcast of the Acoustic Christmas, POP Goes Christmas, Country Christmas, and Not So Silent Night festivals beginning at 6PM ET/3PM PT.

The festivals will cross multiple genres and is scheduled to include performances from 24kGoldn, All Time Low, Ava Max, Dan + Shay, Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, Lady A, Matt Nathanson, Meghan Trainor, Rob Thomas, Runaway June, Russell Dickerson, SHAED, Train, Wallows, and Why Don't We. (subject to change).

"We wanted to give our listeners an opportunity to enjoy their favorite holiday events safely and conveniently in this especially challenging year," said Michael Martin, Senior Vice President of Programming and Music Initiatives, Entercom. "We're excited to bring a collection of top artists spanning a variety of genres into the homes of millions of consumers and celebrate the holiday season with them through the connection of these five special programs." Fans can tune i here.


Related Stories


Acoustic Christmas Kicking Off Virtual Music Festival Stream

Eddie Van Halen To Be Honored By Wolfgang On Radio Takeover

Eric Church Lighting Up Radio With New Song 'Hell Of A View'

The Eagles' Joe Walsh Launches Public Radio Show

Rush Stream Unreleased 'Spirit Of Radio' Performance

Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Led Zeppelin Lead Special Radio Channels

John Prine Radio Wake To Be Broadcast Next Week

Neil Finn Launches Daily Radio Show Fangradio

Bruce Springsteen Guest Hosts E Street Radio

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Launching Radio Show

More Radio News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Greta Van Fleet Talk 'Cinematic' New Album- Lynyrd Skynyrd Vs. Neil Young Feud Part Of This Week's Music's Greatest Mysteries- Blind Guardian Rock Slade's Christmas Classic- more

Reviews

MorleyView Desmond Child

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more

Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more

Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)

advertisement
Latest News

Greta Van Fleet Talk 'Cinematic' New Album

Lynyrd Skynyrd Vs. Neil Young Feud Part Of This Week's Music's Greatest Mysteries

Blind Guardian Rock Slade's Christmas Classic In New Video

Gemini Syndrome Release 'Reintegration' Video

Acoustic Christmas Kicking Off Virtual Music Festival Stream

Apocalyptica and Lacuna Coil Postpone North American Tour

Framing Hanley Get Animated For 'Forgiveness Is An Art'

Singled Out: Alex Southey's Caught You On The Throat