Acoustic Christmas Kicking Off Virtual Music Festival Stream

Event poster courtesy Entercom

Radio.com Live! Holiday Music Festival, a virtual concert combining four different holiday programs, will be streaming in video format this Monday, December 21st.

The video stream will include broadcast of the Acoustic Christmas, POP Goes Christmas, Country Christmas, and Not So Silent Night festivals beginning at 6PM ET/3PM PT.

The festivals will cross multiple genres and is scheduled to include performances from 24kGoldn, All Time Low, Ava Max, Dan + Shay, Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, Lady A, Matt Nathanson, Meghan Trainor, Rob Thomas, Runaway June, Russell Dickerson, SHAED, Train, Wallows, and Why Don't We. (subject to change).

"We wanted to give our listeners an opportunity to enjoy their favorite holiday events safely and conveniently in this especially challenging year," said Michael Martin, Senior Vice President of Programming and Music Initiatives, Entercom. "We're excited to bring a collection of top artists spanning a variety of genres into the homes of millions of consumers and celebrate the holiday season with them through the connection of these five special programs." Fans can tune i here.

