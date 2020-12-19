Dead & Company Answered Covid-19 With Weekly Streaming Series 2020 In Review

Dead & Company Answered Covid-19 With Weekly Streaming Series was a top 20 story of March 2020: At the beginning of the pandemic lockdown, Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company launched a weekly streaming series.
The new series is entitled One More Saturday Night and new episodes are available every week via the band's Facebook page. The group have asked that fans consider making a donation to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
This second week's episode from the #CouchTour series was recorded during the group's June 15, 2019 performance at the iconic Wrigley Field in Chicago.
